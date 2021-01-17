Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DESP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. 182,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 143,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

