Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $370.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $308.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 18,615 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,579 shares of the software company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.