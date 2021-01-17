Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $62.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

Shares of RCL opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

