Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.07.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

