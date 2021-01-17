Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $420.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $383.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.30.

Shares of MA traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.26. 7,911,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,773. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $322.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,858 shares of company stock worth $156,949,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

