Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

