Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

GLNCY opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

