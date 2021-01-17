Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Hits $143,479.26

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

