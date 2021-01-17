Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.34 ($54.52).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

FRA:DPW opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.55. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.