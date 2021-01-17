Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Up 41.5% in December

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.9 days.

DLGNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dialog Semiconductor stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $61.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

