Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) were down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.38 and last traded at $55.99. Approximately 3,251,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,856,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

Several analysts recently commented on APPS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

