Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) (LON:DCTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.00

Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) (LON:DCTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 162219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.27. The firm has a market cap of £56.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

In other Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) news, insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) Company Profile (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

