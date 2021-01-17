Doc.com Token Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (MTC)

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Doc.com Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Doc.com Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doc.com Token has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00533735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.75 or 0.04130321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013160 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00016251 BTC.

Doc.com Token Profile

Doc.com Token (MTC) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 tokens. Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official website for Doc.com Token is mtc.docademic.com. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOCADEMIC is an Ethereum-based single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public. It combines free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (DOCADEMIC APP) and an associated suite of AIAI-assisted tools and social network for the medical community. The MTC token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token can serve the users as a medium to pay for products and services on DOCADEMIC platform. “

Buying and Selling Doc.com Token

