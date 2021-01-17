dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of DRRKF remained flat at $$559.70 during midday trading on Friday. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $453.00 and a 52-week high of $610.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.07.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

