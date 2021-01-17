DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Truist from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of DKNG traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 10,013,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,237,462. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,269,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,977,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,171,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after purchasing an additional 494,740 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

