Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRW3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.60 ($103.06).

DRW3 stock opened at €67.40 ($79.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.64 million and a PE ratio of 48.72. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 1 year high of €108.50 ($127.65).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

