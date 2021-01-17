Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.54.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.11. 2,914,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,785. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

