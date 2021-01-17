DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Up 25.7% in December

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 3,412,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,505. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.