DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

CRRFY opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

