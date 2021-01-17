E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

E.On stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.