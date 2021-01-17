East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) vs. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Head-To-Head Contrast

East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EverQuote $248.81 million 4.26 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -136.32

East Stone Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Profitability

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for East Stone Acquisition and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75

EverQuote has a consensus price target of $54.29, suggesting a potential upside of 42.22%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than East Stone Acquisition.

Summary

EverQuote beats East Stone Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

