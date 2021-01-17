East Stone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Trading Down 5.1%

East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 1,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 486,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000. East Stone Acquisition makes up 0.6% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

About East Stone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ESSCU)

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.