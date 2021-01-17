Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $572,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $1,388,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 92.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

