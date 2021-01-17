Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock worth $572,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after buying an additional 130,662 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

