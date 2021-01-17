Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $210.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

