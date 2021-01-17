Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. 169,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

