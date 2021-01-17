Eden Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88,437.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $917,215.84 and $88,437.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars.

