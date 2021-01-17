EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDPFY stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 232,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.