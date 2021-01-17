EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 10%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) were down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 7,575,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 3,012,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

