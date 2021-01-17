El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

