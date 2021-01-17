El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 204.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

LOCO traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,525. The stock has a market cap of $714.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

