Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.84. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$383.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

