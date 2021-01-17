Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 77.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

NYSE EGO opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

