Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC raised Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.