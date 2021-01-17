Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Up 58.8% in December

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 346,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

ELVT opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.