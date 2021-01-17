Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Sunday, October 25th.

ELSSF remained flat at $$12.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Elis has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

