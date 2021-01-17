Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.93

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $15.05. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

Get Embassy Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director John G. Englesson sold 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,988.00.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMYB)

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.