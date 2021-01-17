Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,434,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 1,791,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 462.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMRAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829. Emera has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

