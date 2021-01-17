Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 226,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $82.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

