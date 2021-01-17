Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. Raymond James set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.87.

ENB stock opened at C$44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.88.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 330.00%.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

