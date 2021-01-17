Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ECPG stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 415,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,846. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $996.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

