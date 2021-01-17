Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 239,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 86,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 8.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

DAVA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 87,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,429. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

