Energo Tops One Day Volume of $8,646.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. Energo has a total market cap of $149,079.86 and $8,646.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energo has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00057283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.10 or 0.00529378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.76 or 0.04129638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013182 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

