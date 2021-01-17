Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of ENLV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 61,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,059. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

