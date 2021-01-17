Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.25. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,873,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $4,164,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.