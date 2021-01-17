Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) vs. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Head to Head Analysis

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and FuelCell Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $60.75 million 76.84 -$77.57 million ($1.30) -12.18

Eos Energy Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A FuelCell Energy -162.42% -74.92% -13.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 FuelCell Energy 2 3 0 0 1.60

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.98%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 63.70%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats FuelCell Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate electricity and usable heat. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, and Germany. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

