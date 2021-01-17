EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $36.99. 1,067,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,019. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 135.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

