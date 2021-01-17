Equal (EQL) Trading 25.4% Lower This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Equal has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $61,362.67 and approximately $59.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00064283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00525242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.39 or 0.04040090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013197 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016678 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official website for Equal is equal.tech.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.