Equal Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $61,362.67 and approximately $59.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00064283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00525242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.39 or 0.04040090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013197 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016678 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is equal.tech.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.