Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 746,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $18.09 on Friday, reaching $707.76. 549,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,741. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $697.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.36. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $9,025,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

